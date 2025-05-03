200 motorcycles to ride from Santa Maria to Pismo Beach on Saturday

Around 200 motorcycles are expected to gather Saturday morning at the Santa Maria Airport, then ride to the Pismo Beach Pier.

The California State Rally is being put on by local members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

"We want to let our community know that we're here. We're a nonprofit, veteran organization. We raise money to help veterans in need. We also raise money to help local communities with their events, school sports, whatever is needed," says Patrick "Reaper" Weart, member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Organizers say the inaugural event will raise funds for local charities and veterans in need.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association says that veterans are traveling from across the state to take part in the event.

To learn more, become a member or donate, click here for more details.

