Chumash community celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

Dozens of people gathered in Pismo Beach just days after the final step in designating the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary was announced.

“I couldn't be more happy on Indigenous Peoples' Day seeing our dreams and come true," said Violet Sage Walker, Northern Chumash Tribal Council.

For her, it’s an especially meaningful day. She says her father, Frank Collins, played a key role in getting the City of San Luis Obispo to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day five years ago.

“There's thousands of people that are continuing to live here on the Central Coast. We've been here since time immemorial, which basically means forever. We haven't gone anywhere," Sage Walker said.

She says she's excited for what’s next. After years of pushing for the sanctuary, its designation is expected to be finalized in early December after a required review by the State of California.

“It's taken a long time because I think collaboration needed to come to fruition as it has. The stars are aligned," said Rep. Salud Carbajal, (D) 24th District.

The sanctuary will cover 4,543 square miles off the Central Coast, stretching from Gaviota and Point Conception to Pismo Beach. It spans 116 miles of coastline.

“It's a huge day. It was led by a tribe with just grassroots support. It was led by a tribe of local people just starting out in our living room to this," Sage Walker said.