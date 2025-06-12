City of Pismo Beach to reduce some parking citation fines

If you’ve ever parked in Pismo Beach, you may be one of many people who’ve exceeded the time limit on your parking spot.

KSBY News looked into recently approved changes to parking tickets and what it could mean for you if you accidentally extend your stay.

“The way the old wording is, would allow parking enforcement officers to cite vehicles numerous times for longer stays at the current rate, which is $80,” said Pismo Beach Police Chief Jeff Smith.

Smith says city officials have decided to reduce that fine to $20 per hour.

“I know parking can be an issue, and this is something we're trying, you know, we were proposing and hoping to alleviate maybe that, you know, the higher fine,” Chief Smith added.

According to Assistant City Manager Mike James, money collected from the fines will go to expenditures related to billing service costs and the parking enterprise fund.

However, the Pismo Beach Parking Advisory Committee has some concerns.

“The PAC's main concern was abuse of the ordinance, so I would want to make sure that we try to combat that if we did see it,” Chief Smith said.

Bobby Lynch, owner of House of the Rising Buns, says the city’s decision to reduce the parking citation fine is a good thing.

“Unfortunately, like, because of the confusion on how the parking meters work, like we have witnessed almost on a daily basis, people paying the wrong meters and getting their $80 tickets,” Lynch said. “And now that it's down to $20, I mean, that, you know, lessens the sting a little bit.”

Some visitors tell me that the latest changes will be helpful, but others are concerned people will abuse it.

“It's actually great because I have got a lot of parking tickets,” said Nua Tuisavalalo from Fresno. “I cannot lie, and I feel like the fines are a lot more than they should be, so the fact that they're reducing it is actually very helpful.”

“It's a very good idea,” said Vernon B. Parker from Scottsdale, Arizona. “But if it were me, what I would do is that if they overstayed like two or three hours, then I think I would impose a higher fee because they're just, they would just be taking advantage.”

According to the City of Pismo Beach, the new amendment will take effect in early July.

James says the City Council requested their staff return in approximately six months with an update.