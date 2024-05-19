Community members attend Pismo Vintage Trailer Rally

Over 300 vintage trailers were featured at the annual Pismo Vintage Trailer Rally Saturday.

Travel trailers from the 1930s to the 1970s were showcased at the event, including some famous names such as Airstream, and Shasta Silver Streak.

Besides the open house, there was also a trailer crawl, a vintage-themed bowling event, a pancake breakfast and more.

Johnny Agnew, Funky Junk Farms cofounder, said he loves seeing people of all ages coming to the event.

"We see younger people enjoying and appreciating all this old stuff because we're kind of preserving (them.) We're just the caretakers because eventually, this trailer might belong to you," Agnew said.

Organizers said this is one of the biggest vintage trailer rallies in the county.