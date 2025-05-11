Community members enjoy sunny Saturday at Pismo Preserve

Whether it was at the beach or on the trails, people across the Central Coast ventured outdoors on Saturday to enjoy the warm temperatures and springtime weather.

KSBY visited Pismo Preserve on Saturday morning to talk with locals about how they are making the most of the warm weekend.

"We're doing our weekly Saturday ride," said Phil Evard, an Arroyo Grande resident. "We start in San Luis Obispo and go to various places. Today, we took a ride out to Lopez Lake, and now we're headed back to SLO via Pismo Beach."

Eddy Wattis, a resident of Arroyo Grande, took advantage of the warm weather to celebrate Mother's Day early.

"We're actually going to do an early Mother's Day hike. My mom is in town, my sister's up in town, so we're going to enjoy the hot weather and get out in the sun," said Wattis. "The hot weather has been nice, but it definitely gets you sweaty. And it is nice to be out on a Saturday."

