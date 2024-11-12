Community members share stories, honor loved ones at Pismo Beach Veterans Day ceremony

For the past 35 years, the City of Pismo Beach and the Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce have hosted a Veterans Day ceremony at the Pismo Beach Pier.

This year, Gina McMahon attended the ceremony, bringing her late father’s Army uniform with her.

“I just felt like it would be appropriate to bring it out here today to show his service to our community and in memory of him,” McMahon said.

Her father was drafted after high school, serving for nearly five years. He died a year ago.

“He carried the effects of serving in the Vietnam War, Agent Orange,” McMahon said.

More than 100 veterans, families and friends attended Monday's event.

“I served in the Navy for 21 years and I come here to the pier every year to honor those who served with me and those who didn't come home again,” said veteran Marty Black.

“I was in The Big Red One in the early 60s. I lost some friends in Vietnam so I like coming here and seeing other members of the 1st Infantry Division,” said veteran James Wasson.

“My father served in World War II in the artillery over in Germany. My wife's father, who was a Big Red One, was wounded three to four times. He was a silver star, bronze star, a true hero. Those are the people I remember a lot about,” added veteran Larry Bradford.

