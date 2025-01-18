Equestrian community comes together to help horses impacted by L.A. fires

A woman from southern Oregon is making a stop in Pismo Beach on her way to Southern California with supplies for horses that have been impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Before heading south, Angi Carelli packed her pickup with donations from her community, including saddles, bridles, halters, grooming supplies, feed, and other items.

Now, she's meeting with her friend, Fran Natale, at her home in Pismo Beach to collect additional donations. The two will fill a U-Haul trailer, which the company is providing for free, with more supplies before leaving for L.A. on Monday.

"We've got different locations, different evacuation centers where the horses are being kept and where the owners can hopefully replenish their saddles, their bridles, their equipment, anything they need that may have burned in the fires," Carelli said.

Carelli explained she has a passion for horses and animal rescue and recalled a story she saw on the news that prompted her to take action.

"They had interviewed some people running away from a burning bar and they had asked them what they'd left behind and they said everything -- our saddles, our trailers, our everything that we've used over the years with our horses, and all they had was the halter, the lead rope and obviously the horse, so that really affected me," she said.

Donations of equestrian-related items can be dropped off at 702 Ocean Boulevard in Pismo Beach or Cafe Andreini in Arroyo Grande through Sunday.

Natale added that donations for goats are also needed.