Fire breaks out near Pismo Preserve, officials urge locals to avoid nearby road

Kevin Schindler
CAL FIRE and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department report that a vegetation fire near the Pismo Preserve in Pismo Beach broke out late Tuesday night.

The fire is approximately 3 acres large and has the potential to spread to 10 acres at a slow rate of speed, according to the agencies.

Officials say units responded to the fire just before midnight and are still working to access the fire as of 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, authorities warn community members in a post on X to avoid Mattie Road near the Pismo Preserve parking lot.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

