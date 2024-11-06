Fire breaks out near Pismo Preserve, officials urge locals to avoid nearby road

CAL FIRE and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department report that a vegetation fire near the Pismo Preserve in Pismo Beach broke out late Tuesday night.

The fire is approximately 3 acres large and has the potential to spread to 10 acres at a slow rate of speed, according to the agencies.

Officials say units responded to the fire just before midnight and are still working to access the fire as of 12:13 a.m. on Wednesday.

Additionally, authorities warn community members in a post on X to avoid Mattie Road near the Pismo Preserve parking lot.

Update: Fire now 3 acres, crews still working to access the fire. Avoid Mattie Road near the preserve parking lot. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 6, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.