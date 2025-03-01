Future of storm-damaged Shell Beach staircase remains uncertain

A staircase connecting the community of Shell Beach and the coastline below is in jeopardy of being torn down.

In 2021, a storm put the Pier Avenue staircase out of commission.

For the past four years, the Pismo Beach Planning Commission has been trying to find funding for the repairs, but the costs are too high.

On Tuesday, the commission voted 5-0 on a coastal development permit to keep the staircase closed. The city now has the option to demolish the stairs.

It's an option that longtime Shell Beach homeowner Tom Israel hopes isn't taken.

"People are still going down there," he said. "I see people are going down all the time because it's the beach, we want access to that. I know there's grant money out there so If they can keep that option open and keep our beach access open."

The Planning Commission says it is still looking at ways to fund repairs or other alternatives for a path to the beach.

