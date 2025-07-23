Giuseppe’s opens a new location in Pismo Beach

Longtime, popular restaurant Giuseppe’s has opened a new location in Pismo Beach with a lounge, distillery and deli.

Formerly Giuseppe’s Express, Giuseppe’s Italian American Club has moved across Price Street to be closer to Giuseppe’s Cucina Italiana.

The new location has pizza, gelato, a deli, and distillery with a lounge area.

Aurash Afshar is the general manager for both Giuseppe’s Italian American Club and Giuseppe’s Cucina Italiana.

“We want it to be super open and welcoming. It's, you know, very open air,” Afshar said. “We like just being able to come in and either grab and go on a quick lunch break, or bring your friends and family, sit down at one of the big booths and have a cocktail and a nice sit-down dinner as well.”

The bread served at both Pismo Beach locations is baked at the new location. Afshar said moving next door helps with convenience.

“It seems like everyone's happy with it,” Afshar said. “We have all of the same stuff that people love from across the street. The same sandwiches, the same gelatos, the same breads. We did add a lot of other cool stuff. I think people are happy to see some new additions to the menu.”

The new location opens at 11:30 a.m. every day.