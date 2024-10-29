'Heart of the preserve': 88-year-old hopes to inspire new Land Conservancy volunteers

For Marvin Gross, hiking isn’t just a hobby — it’s a passion that’s kept him moving for years.

“It's one of the things I love doing," the 88-year-old said.

Once a long-distance runner, he celebrated his 80th birthday by hiking Half Dome in Yosemite.

“I did it and I thought I reached my goal," Gross said. "I was very happy about it.”

Wanting to keep that spirit alive, he began guiding hikes at the Pismo Preserve, a 900-acre property owned by The Land Conservancy.

But when the need for guides lessened, he found another way to help.

Now, he sits by the trail maps, ready to help visitors find the perfect path.

“I created [the role] because I love to meet people. I love to talk to people," Gross said.

The Preserve’s outreach coordinator, CJ Silas, calls Gross the “heart” of the Pismo Preserve.

“He makes life better here because of his love and passion for not only The Land Conservancy, but the Pismo Preserve," Silas said.

She says they’re always looking for more hands to help, although she believes it will be hard to find anyone as dedicated as Marvin.

“We like to have them here as much as possible because it's almost 900 acres, 11 miles of trails, nine miles of roads," Silas explained. "It's a lot to handle.”

For Gross, it’s the chance to walk his favorite trails that keeps him coming back, rain or shine.

“My heart is in the Conservancy and the Pismo Preserve," Gross said. "Literally, my heart. When I come here, I'll tell you, I'm always smiling.”

