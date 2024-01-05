Heavy waves bring hazardous debris from abandoned Pismo Beach staircase

More issues from dangerous waves from last week are coming to light in Pismo Beach.

“I actually saw tires, a lot of wood, and just a whole bunch of very small plastic," Joel Hendrix who was surfing in Pismo Beach Thursday morning said.

Dangerous waves from last week left a pricey mess for the City of Pismo Beach. But its impacts not only extend beyond the water but, on the sandy shores as well.

Henry Myers, owner of Kon Tiki Inn says he found “Thousands of tiny pieces of Styrofoam plastics, junk of all kinds…..", but what caught his attention was a piece of wood with rusty nails poking out.

Some of the trash that Henry Myers and his team of employees at the inn picked up after the last of the big waves last week, were old sunscreen bottles and trash, but the most challenging and labor-intensive aspect involved dealing with the wooden remnants of an abandoned staircase, property of The Tides Oceanview Hotel.

“We got a lot of families, a lot of children." Myers says as he points at the nails, "...A lot of really bad hazards there.”

Myers says the staircase, although closed for many years, until now, there had been no discussion about demolishing it.

Recognizing the imminent danger, especially with more waves expected, The City of Pismo Beach stepped in to address the issue and asked the property owners of the staircase to demolish it.

“We will be expediting their permit for the demolition of the existing structure and then ultimately the removal of the debris,” said Jorge Garcia, City Manager of the City of Pismo Beach.

Pismo Beach city officials say although they have been made aware of new damages from the waves, the estimated $55,000 cost to fix them has not changed.

KSBY received no comment from the staircase's property owners regarding the timeline for the demolition.