Hospitality workers in high demand in San Luis Obispo County

There is a big need for hospitality workers in San Luis Obispo County.

“We are focused on growing our average rates and occupancy but can't do that without great people,” David Morneau, General Manager of the Vespera Resort on Pismo Beach.

Morneau says it's hard to find qualified workers in San Luis Obispo County.

“Especially when looking into the culinary arts, food and beverage, and some of the more skilled positions in the front office,” Morneau said.

A 2023 San Luis Obispo County State of the Workforce report found that SLO County has struggled to recruit and retain locals with a good work ethic.

The same report says that the county has a higher concentration of low-wage jobs at 56.7% compared to the 53.2% statewide; housing is one of the key factors.

“We are constantly trying to find those people who have a certain level of talent and skill set that can integrate quickly into the operation,” Morneau said.

This is why SLO Partners and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance are hosting a Hospitality & Tourism Bootcamp in March for newly hired or entry-level staff to learn new skills. It is a training workshop for nearly 80 people to work on how to present their skills and set themselves apart, common interview questions, pitfalls and tips for success, and how to create and format an attention-getting resume.

The boot camp costs $49 and scholarships are available.

“We know hospitality and tourism are a huge part of our community and we also know it's a need they're always looking for employees,” said Jennifer Clayton, Director of Student Relations for SLOS Partners.

The purpose of the boot camp is to provide fast-paced, hands-on training in customer service and hospitality essentials, preparing participants for roles at wineries, hotels, restaurants, and other tourism businesses.

Morneau says when looking to hire, his hope is to keep employees long-term and grow them within the company. He feels the boot camp will help with that.

“The boot camp is a great way to train skills and make people well rounded and make them better at working in hospitality and that's core to what drives our economy in our area and we need to invest in the people who are here so we don't have to spend our time, money and resources trying to bring in people from outside the county to work here,” Morneau said.

Two hospitality boot camps will be offered this year:



North County session: March 10, 2025 — Paso Robles Oxford Suites

South County session: March 11, 2025 — South County Chambers of Commerce, Arroyo Grande

Virtual Interview Skills/Resume Building Workshop: March 11, 2025



Two job fairs will also be open to the public:

March 12, 4:30–6 pm, Paso Robles Oxford Suites March 13, 4:30–6 pm, South County Chambers of Commerce, Arroyo Grande

For more information visitthis link.

