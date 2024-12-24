"I don't think I've ever seen it that high": High surf shocks Pismo Beach visitors

Despite warnings and early forecasting of high surf, visitors still flocked to Pismo Beach Monday afternoon. Many said they were shocked by the waves.

"I don't think I've ever seen it that high," said Linda Kohler-Trott, a resident of Arroyo Grande.

"There was one that almost wiped us all out. And my 9-year-old daughter like, was like running and she had to go up to a little hill to be able to get away from it," said Nicole Johnson, who is visiting from Texas with her family.

"Some huge waves. (It's) pretty spectacular stuff. I'm staying off the beach because I don't want to be swept away," said Cort Hutchison, who is visiting from the Central Valley.

The lifeguards in Pismo Beach are staffed seasonally, from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend.

During the off-season, the Pismo Fire Department oversees the beaches.

Captain Carlos Pacheco said despite lifeguards being on their offseason because of the dangerously high surf they called in lifeguards on Monday.

"We upstaffed today because of the bigger swells. The swell was supposed to peak at its highest today, so we decided to up staff with lifeguards, that way we have more eyes on the beach," said Capt. Pacheco.

He said that when the surf is high, it's important for beachgoers to be vigilant.

"Watch for that surging water that can come up to where they are walking," said Capt. Pacheco. "It may be able to trip you or topple you over. Watch out for beach holes where you can trip and fall. Just be cautious of the moving water, and if you do happen to be in the water, watch out for rip currents."

Despite the danger, most of the people at the beach said the waves were beautiful.

"Every moment was just enchanting," said Kohler-Trott.

She ventured out to the end of the pier and said she could feel the waves.

"Particularly at the end, just the force, the power of the wave you could definitely feel," said Kohler-Trott.

"I think it's awesome. I think it's something as you're walking down the pier that you just see and can be in awe of," said Hutchison.

Captain Pacheco said the waves should be viewed with caution.

"Just be safe. Learn beach safety. Rip current safety. Never swim alone.” said Capt. Pacheco.