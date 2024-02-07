'Impermanence of things': Duo creates elaborate sand art in Pismo Beach

Two coastal artists created quite the spectacle in the sands of Pismo Beach this week.

Avery Kintner of Avila Beach and his friend Brighton of Santa Cruz made a massive, pop-up masterpiece — hundreds of lines drawn in the sand where the bluffs meet the tides, elaborately designed and shaded to form a single, fleeting composition.

"For me," said Kintner, "it's a meditation practice. It's a practice of letting go. It's reflective of the impermanence of things. Create something beautiful and give it to nature."

KSBY "For me," said Kintner, pictured here, "it's a meditation practice. It's a practice of letting go. It's reflective of the impermanence of things. Create something beautiful and give it to nature."

The giant sand art is in the area of the Kon Tiki Inn, near the base of a set of public stairs, north of the Pismo Beach Pier.

The duo said they plan to create more sand art Wednesday if the current one gets washed away.

"Give it to people who aren't expecting to find something beautiful as they're walking on the beach," Kintner continued. "And you get to meet a lot of wonderful people, as well."