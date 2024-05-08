Improvements complete at Chumash Park, the 'hidden gem' of Pismo Beach

The City of Pismo Beach held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for its latest upgrade to city facilities: the Chumash Park Improvement Project.

The park — located just off Highway 101 on Ventana Drive — received various new playground equipment and recreational amenities, including two new playgrounds, a zipline, picnic tables, an upgraded basketball court and accessible pathways.

“The investment that the city council made into Chumash Park is reflective of what the city council heard from our community," Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage said in a press release detailing the ribbon cutting. "This project brings together the unique blend of new playground features with a familiar layout that made this park so popular."

The project is part of a two-park improvement project that includes improvements made at Palisades Park.

The park was originally constructed in 2003 and is described as the "hidden gem" of the Pismo Beach community by city officials.