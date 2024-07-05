Lack of parking doesn’t keep people away from Pismo Beach on Fourth of July

Fourth of July celebrations are in full swing in Pismo Beach.

Many people are escaping the heat wave to enjoy the cooler weather but they’re now facing a different issue: parking.

"There was no parking," said visitor Arturo Leal. "I paid $80."

"I got here at 7 in the morning," said Brenda Anguino, the front desk manager at SeaVenture Hotel. "There was no more parking on the streets."

Anguino says she and many of her staff had to be dropped off at work Thursday morning to avoid being late due to the lack of parking.

With hotels like the SeaVenture sold out not only for the holiday but also most of the week, many people still came out to enjoy a day at the beach.

"It's worth it if you have patience. Lot's of patience, its gonna be crowded. It's gonna be a lot of people, and a lot of things going on," said visitor Paris Montgomery.

Vendors and many visitors packed areas by the sand with some even braving the crowds to catch a wave.

"We just got our boards and wet suits, so we haven't been to the water yet. But it looks pretty nice," one surfer said.

Others were just looking for a cooler place to enjoy the holiday.

"We're from the valley where it's like 118 degrees. Obviously, we are trying to cool off and enjoy this nice weather.," said visitor Matt Mongomery.

Despite the traffic, visitors say they are excited to be in Pismo Beach for the holiday.

Festivities are taking place into Thursday night with many people waiting for the firework show to begin at 9 pm.

