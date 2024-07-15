Law enforcement analyst security measures following Trump rally shooting

People on the Central Coast are reacting to Saturday’s apparent assassination attempt in Pennsylvania.

“It shocked the heck out of me. I just didn't think that would happen nowadays," said Margie McLean of Grover Beach.

Michael Leininger, a retired San Jose police officer and current law enforcement analyst, provides insight into the preparations involved in organizing a rally for a presidential candidate.

“There is an advanced team from the Secret Service that comes out... "It's quite an operation," Leininger says.

Leininger says that the Secret Service is primarily responsible for these events, ensuring security measures, including the use of metal detectors and monitoring entrances and exits.

“You'll have different law enforcement agencies. It's not just the Secret Service. ATF will be there," Leininger explains. "They'll be undercover, the counter sniper teams... You won't even see them come in. They'll come in several vans and just literally disappear. “

Some people on the Central Coast are questioning the security measures that allowed the shooter to get onto a nearby roof at the rally.

“How did the Secret Service or any other law enforcement agency not realize that there was a shooter sitting on top of a roof?," asked Mike Salmon of Arroyo Grande.

“How did the shooter get there and how did they get past all the Secret Service and the military?," a Visalia resident wondered.

While President Biden has ordered an independent review of national security at the rally, Leininger predicts the incident could lead to significant changes for future campaign events.

“I would anticipate clear persons or satchels," Leininger says. "For both President Trump and President Biden, the level of security will be tremendously heightened.”

