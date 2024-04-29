Lifeguards needed in Pismo Beach for the summer

Warmer temperatures are attracting beachgoers to Pismo Beach, and among them is a group of young cadets undergoing rigorous training, preparing to take on a crucial role — lifeguard.

“We pull out of the water every year between 30 and 90 people that would not come ashore under their own power,” said Battalion Chief Paul Lee, CAL FIRE Pismo Beach Fire Department.

For aspiring lifeguards like Ezra Erler and Kate Lima, the demanding 3.5-week training is driven by a shared passion for serving their community.

“I might be exhausted, but I know that I can push through and keep going because somebody's life may be on the line for it, so knowing I can get them to safety is the most fulfilling thing," Erler said.

“I was glad that I could have the opportunity to help our beaches and help save lives and just be there for the public," Lima said.

According to CAL FIRE, only a handful of women have gone through the training in the past three years. As the only woman in this year’s training, Lima says she sees her role as breaking barriers.

“I kind of just want to prove to myself and others that it doesn't matter what gender or background you come from, that you can still do hard things and be a good guard no matter where you come from," Lima said.

As the cadets hit the waves with their boards, they're preparing for dangerous situations where their skills will be put to the test.

“They are the face here in Pismo Beach," Lee said. "We want to make sure that not only are they professional, but we want to make sure that they have that rescue skill set.”

Lee tells me the pandemic has led to a shortage of lifeguards, a nationwide issue that's hit Pismo Beach hard.

“There's a very small pool in the county of folks that are qualified, in shape enough to do a job like this. It's not easy. It's high stress with a lot of training required,” he said.

Recruiting lifeguards isn't easy, having to rely on word of mouth, local schools and water polo teams, but Lee says they’re grateful that they've nearly tripled their training numbers this year compared to the last.

As the cadets gear up for their final stretch of training, they're one step closer to earning their iconic red shirts and rescue cans.

“So far, I'm holding strong, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity of working here in the summer once I pass the academy," Lima said.