Local man breaking barriers for wheelchair users

Julie Toth and Travis Jecker, who have been in wheelchairs for over two decades, are doing something many in their position don’t get to experience — taking a trip to the beach.

This device called the Freedom Track, allows them to roll smoothly across the sand — no pushing, no carrying, just pure independence.

"We wouldn't be able to do it on our own," Toth said.

The 70-pound invention is an attachment for manual wheelchairs. It uses tracks instead of wheels, making it possible to navigate sand, snow, grass, and gravel.

"Pretty much when I got on it, I was like, oh yeah, this is going to be a lot of fun," Jecker said.

These life-changing rides are offered for free by Jecker, who says he has helped more than 300 Central Coast residents reclaim their sense of adventure.

“We are just out here to make sure that we can get everybody accessible, or make sure that everybody can get access to what is out there," Jecker said.

He knows firsthand how life can change in an instant. A dirt bike accident years ago left him with a spinal cord injury.

But his injury didn’t take away his love for adventure. Instead, it fueled his mission to help others.

"My ventures won't stop," Jecker said. "That's for sure.”

While the Pismo Preserve was closed Friday due to rain damage, Freedom Tracks are used there too. Toth has taken rides there on several occasions.

"He's showing us the great things we can do, such as taking these fancy wheelchairs to the beach or on trails," Toth said.

Leaving their tracks behind, Jecker’s Positive Rides prove there are always new paths to discover and endless adventures ahead.

If you want to learn how to volunteer for the non-profit or get a ride with Jecker, click here.