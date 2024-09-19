Local non-profit opens new affordable housing unit in Pismo Beach

Local non-profit organization People's Self-Help Housing hosted the grand opening of its Pismo Terrace housing unit on Wednesday.

Officials say the apartments, which were built in collaboration with 5 Cities Homeless Coalition, are for low-income households, formerly homeless people, and transitional-age youth.

People's Self-Help Housing has served San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties since 1970. Its mission is to build affordable housing with on-site services for under-served communities.

Ken Trigueiro, the CEO and president of the organization, says that the new development was pushed forward with the city's help.

"It made sense to turn it into an affordable housing site," Trigueiro said. "And thanks to the City of Pismo Beach- who is super supportive [and] a great partner- they were really an encouragement for us to go forward."

If you're interested in applying to live at the Pismo Terrace site or at the organization's other units, you can visit the People's Self-Help Housing website.