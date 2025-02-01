Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPismo Beach

Actions

New mural appears on business in Pismo Beach

You can find the mural at 841 Dolliver St. in Pismo Beach.
Pismo Beach clam wave mural, Jan 31 2025.png
Justin Stinson/KSBY News
Pismo Beach clam wave mural, Jan 31 2025.png
Posted

Pismo Beach has a new addition to its already vibrant community.

A mural has been painted on the wall of a local business. It features a giant clam on a surfboard riding waves as the surf crashes toward the city's iconic pier.

"Just how bright it was," said Harry Fayter, a visitor from Fresno, said of the mural. "I mean, it was very standout-ish."

It's not clear who painted the mural. It is sponsored by The Break, a locally owned bar and grill.

"I love the clam with the little tongue sticking out and they did a very good job on it," Fayter continued. "[It] portrays what Pismo really is — which is surf and clams and fun."

You can find the mural at 841 Dolliver St. in Pismo Beach.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community