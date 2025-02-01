New mural appears on business in Pismo Beach

Pismo Beach has a new addition to its already vibrant community.

A mural has been painted on the wall of a local business. It features a giant clam on a surfboard riding waves as the surf crashes toward the city's iconic pier.

"Just how bright it was," said Harry Fayter, a visitor from Fresno, said of the mural. "I mean, it was very standout-ish."

It's not clear who painted the mural. It is sponsored by The Break, a locally owned bar and grill.

"I love the clam with the little tongue sticking out and they did a very good job on it," Fayter continued. "[It] portrays what Pismo really is — which is surf and clams and fun."

You can find the mural at 841 Dolliver St. in Pismo Beach.