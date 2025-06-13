Newly-approved Pismo Beach development sparks debate

A new development could soon transform an entrance of Downtown Pismo Beach. The planning commission’s 4-0 vote earlier this week makes way for a new community center, homes and businesses. People who live and work nearby say they have mixed feelings on the project.

The Gateway Project will demolish an abandoned gas station along Price Street and Dolliver Street and turn it into a three-story building with 39 homes and four businesses. The gas station is not the only thing going away when the project takes over.

Kathy Sullivan rents a home at the corner of Price and Harloe. Her home will be demolished to make room for the new project.

“I loved it,” Sullivan said. “I was hoping to be here for a very long time but that’s not the case.”

Homes at the corner of Price and Harloe will be torn down to make way for the new development. Nearby restaurant owners said they are coming to terms with the project, and a new community space might bring more customers to the area.

Bernadette Delmore is the owner of Del’s Pizzeria. Her restaurant will be the closest to the project once it is completed.

“At first it took me a little while to really get behind it,” Delmore said. “I was talking to my manager and I think it will be a great boom for our business and the other businesses here.”

One major concern for many people in the community is the height of the new building. Current plans show it will be 45 feet tall, exceeding the city's maximum height limit by an extra 10 feet. Many neighbors said this is the main reason they can't fully support the project.

Janet Fasulkey is a resident on Price St. Once the Gateway Project is finished, it will back up to her property line.

“Overall, I’m very excited for the project,” Fasulkey said. “I think it will enhance the community. I am just a little bit concerned it will be too tall of a project. It will set off a different feeling as far as entering into the downtown [area].”

Coastal Community Builders is the company behind the project. A company representative said they understand the community's concerns and will work to ensure the project reflects Pismo’s character.

It is unclear when construction on the project will begin.