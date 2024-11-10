Non-profit fulfilling wishes for sick young adults raises $700k in Pismo Beach

Young adults recovering from life-threatening illnesses garnered support from the Central Coast community at 17 Strong's Annual Celebration of Victory event Saturday evening.

17 Strong is a non-profit organization that funds and organizes "Victory Trips"— experience or vacations that are "designed to celebrate victory over disease with a loved one, fulfill a lifelong dream, and begin a new chapter," according to the 17 Strong website.

Officials say these trips are specifically aimed toward young adults recovering from an illness, since many wish-fulfillment organizations do not provide their service to individuals over the age of 18.

Saturday's Annual Celebration of Victory was hosted by KSBY's Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde at the Thousand Hills Ranch Barn in Pismo Beach. Organizers report that tickets were completely sold-out and that 950 people attended.

The event included several activities, including dinner and dancing. Attendees also contributed to 17 Strong through silent and live auctions, during which a dog was reportedly sold for $40,000 and cakes were sold for between $3,000 and $10,000.

Officials say more than $700,000 was raised for the organization on Saturday.

17 Strong was founded in memory of Ryan Teixeira, a Pismo Beach native who was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer when he was 18 years old. After finding out that he did not qualify for several wish-fulfillment programs, he drafted the idea for the non-profit.

Teixeira passed away from cancer in 2017, and 17 Strong was taken over by his parents.

Organizers encourage those who were unable to attend Saturday's fundraiser to support the non-profit by joining "Club 17," which involves a monthly or yearly donation.