Over 200 parking meters, kiosks coming to Pismo Beach

At times, parking in Pismo Beach can become a bit of a hassle.

“If we don't get here early, it'll be tough to find a good parking," Jared Chung, a Fresno resident, said. "At least close to the water, especially in summertime."

For others, finding free parking on the weekend is like striking gold, and for Jimi Mcfarlan, hearing it will be ending soon was disappointing.

“I feel like it is a very convenient place to park. Absolutely," Mcfarlan, a San Luis Obispo resident, said of the parking situation in downtown Pismo Beach. "So I was a little stunned when we showed up and all that work was being done.”

“I mean, it sucks to have to pay for parking anywhere," Fresno resident Juanita Moons said. "So yeah, I mean free parking is always nice."

Currently, parking is free for two hours along a portion of Price Street, but once work on 210 new parking meters and kiosks wraps up, that will all change on certain days between Bay Street and Pomeroy Avenue.

“The fact that like it was only two hours ... so they're moving people in and out," Gianna Cavaletto, a San Luis Obispo resident, said. "But now I don't know, it's just a little overkill."

The idea of paid parking along Price Street was proposed back in 2021 due to concerns regarding not enough vehicle turnover, according to a City of Pismo Beach Council Agenda Report.

The city’s most recent staff report explains parking meters are seen as a vital tool for the city. Not only by collecting revenue but also by ensuring a regular flow of vehicles in paid parking areas. The project is estimated to cost the city more than $288,000 and take two to three months to complete.

Brendan Cavaletto is not fond of having meters but understands why they may be needed.

“I feel like it's kind of a hassle trying to remember how much time you have left on it, so that sucks," he said. "But if the money's going to something good, that’s cool then.”

According to the city’s staff report, paid parking will only be in effect from Friday evening to Sunday evening.