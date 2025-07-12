The owner of Pismo Bob's Pismo Garden Art says he is retiring.

Bob Pringle says he has decided to retire after 43 years, but there's no set closing date yet.

A 20%-off sale began Friday, and he will see how long it takes to sell off the inventory.

KSBY spoke with Pringle earlier today, who emphasized the role of the community and the support they've provided.

"Probably what I enjoyed most is the community, the people," he said. "I love people and it's been a great ride for me, energized every day, it's going to be sad not having that interaction, but I will still continue to be involved in the community somehow."

Pringle owns the building, so he says he's going to stay until everything is sold. He plans to stay in the area, doing volunteer work and giving back to the community.

"That's been the greatest benefit," Pringle said. "Getting to know people and sharing with them, resolving issues that they might have and making things look beautiful in their yard."