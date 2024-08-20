Pismo Beach adds more parking meters as it sees an increase in parking revenue

More than 200 parking meters are being installed along Price Street in Pismo Beach with the goal of helping ease the weekend parking crunch, increase turnover and free up spots.

Jared Vleming owns Pismo Beach Barber Shop and says his customers often struggle to find parking on the weekends.

“People literally park here all day long and go to the beach and they just take the parking up all day long,” Vleming said.

He believes the meters will help alleviate the problem, but not everyone is thrilled.

Visitor Jorge Lopez says he prefers Pismo Beach’s parking to what he deals with back home.

“It's easy to find parking and the prices are lower compared to Orange County,” Lopez said.

The city’s latest Paid Parking Quarterly Update shows a 34% increase in revenue from the quarter prior and with the addition of paid parking, city officials expect even more revenue to support ongoing capital improvement projects.

“I think it's okay for the city to do what it needs to do to make revenue as long as it's reinvesting it into services that are directly benefiting the folks who are paying," said Keith Humphry, San Luis Obispo resident.