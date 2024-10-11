Pismo Beach celebrates its iconic pier's 100th birthday

Originally built as a wharf for local businesses to ship products to market, the Pismo Beach Pier has served multiple purposes over the past century.

Over the past 100 years, it has also been a wartime lookout and a perfect spot for fishing, surfing, and entertainment.

“I wasn't here to see it built, but I sure enjoy it because it's really great," said Shell Beach resident John MacKeen.

The pier has looked quite different over the years, explains Assistant City Manager Mike James.

"The pier was a lot longer. It was about 1,740 feet, and at the very end of it was more of a dock to where goods and supplies could be delivered into the Central Coast," he said.

Today, the pier is about 1,200 feet in length. And while it's significantly shorter than its original size, it still ranks as the 16th longest pier in California.

“Then it really redefined the diamonds and everything that you see today and everybody else experiences," James said.

To celebrate its 100th birthday, the City of Pismo Beach organized a free event for visitors, featuring local food, drinks, and live music right on the pier, from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

“I think a lot of it is giving back to the community," James said. "It's the partnership that the businesses have and the service clubs that they have to enhancing the community”