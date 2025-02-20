Pismo Beach event encourages residents to prepare for emergencies

When an emergency strikes in your community, the choices you make could make a big difference.

"Moments matter in terms of what you bring with you and decisions you make about your safety," said Anita Konopa, San Luis Obispo County OES Emergency Services Coordinator. "The L.A. fires have really driven it home to people that as safe as you may feel in your home, a natural disaster can surprise you."

Konopa spoke to Pismo Beach residents at an Emergency Preparedness Resource Event on Wednesday about what to do and how to be better prepared for a natural disaster.

"Making sure people have an emergency pack ready to go at all times, having a family plan, what you'll do with your pets, and also making sure you're ready if it happens while you're at work," she shared.

Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage says the city has already taken steps to make the community less prone to an uncontrolled blaze.

"We've done a lot of work in the county doing vegetation management. We just completed half a million dollars in vegetation management in and around Pismo Beach," he said.

One Pismo Beach resident who attended the event believes being aware of potential natural disasters is crucial and has a simple message for her neighbors

"Help yourself out - be prepared!" she said.

The Red Cross, United Way, CAL Fire and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office all participated in the event, which the city says it expects to hold more of in the future.

For information on how to prepare for an emergency and sign up for emergency alerts from San Luis Obispo County, click here.