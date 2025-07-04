Pismo Beach Lions Club hosts annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast

More than 200 people attended the annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast on Friday hosted by the Pismo Beach Lions Club.

"It's like coming home. We have lions members from various clubs in there. We have people from the community that we see regularly because they come to the pancake breakfast every time there is one,” said Laura Selken with the Orcutt Lions Club.

"It's a beautiful atmosphere. I mean, people are very satisfied,” said Richard Moody, a Korean War veteran and Vandenberg Village Lions Club president.

"The room is full, they are eating, they are happy, they are smiling, which is what we are all about,” said Tony Manuel, Pismo Beach Lions Club treasurer.

Veterans ate free at the event. Funds raised help offset the cost of the breakfast and support Pismo Beach Lions Club volunteer opportunities.