Pismo Beach nominated for “Best California Beach Town"

Pismo Beach has once again captured the spotlight, earning a nomination for "Best California Beach Town" in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

You can vote daily through May 19 on the 10Best website.

Winners are chosen entirely by the public, with the top 10 announced on May 28.

Pismo Beach previously claimed the title of #1 "Best Coastal Small Town" in America earlier this year, cementing its place as a favorite among travelers.

You can cast your vote and learn more at USA TODAY 10Best website.