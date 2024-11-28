Pismo Beach Police Officers Association serves up to 2,500 free Thanksgiving meals

The smell of turkey and homemade gravy filled the air at the Pismo Beach Veterans' Memorial Hall on Wednesday as volunteers worked for hours to prepare more than 2,000 Thanksgiving meals for the community.

"There's people that may have potentially not had an opportunity to have Thanksgiving dinner and they can come here, they can pick out what they want to eat, they can sit down and just be surrounded by just other residents and visitors and whoever else that wants to come," said Pismo Beach Police Operations Commander Chris Trimble.

For 41 years, the Pismo Beach Police Officers Association has hosted this free Thanksgiving dinner, bringing together locals, visitors, and anyone seeking a warm meal and a sense of connection.

For many, the event has become an annual tradition, a way to avoid feeling alone during the holidays.

“With the family kind of split up, going different ways, it's just nice to come here," said Nipomo resident Jerry Imel.

Another big highlight for attendees is not having to cook a Thanksgiving meal themselves.

“It's very nice and I think just being around all the people, we really love that too," said Nipomo resident Jill Little.

“We're hoping to serve about 2,500 meals and that was made possible by some very involved community organizations," said Pismo Beach Police Sergeant Jason Spears. "Jordano's made a large contribution this year and donated all the turkeys.“

With 80 turkeys and dozens of volunteers, it’s more than a meal. Volunteers say it’s a day to give back, share gratitude, and uplift the community.

"It's a real special event and it really touches, you know, the community and... the hearts of all the police officers that we actually give back," said Pismo Beach Police Commander Dan Herlihy.

And in true Thanksgiving spirit, there’s always plenty to share.

“We will have plenty of gravy and plenty to take home, too," Herlihy said.