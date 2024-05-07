Pismo Beach Police operating from a new location

The Pismo Beach Police Department has moved to a temporary location at 330 Main Street while construction begins on a new $50 million public safety facility.

According to the city, the current facility at 1000 Bello Street is dated and does not have enough space.

Jose Caballero works nearby and says there haven't been any significant traffic issues on Main Street since the police department's relocation.

“There is a lot more action going on down here. That's where, most of the time we hear the sirens coming too, is either right there or they have to use this back street, Price Street," Caballero said. "So we do hear them a lot. I would assume that that is going to go up with the police station being right next door now.”

If you need police services, you’ll need to head to the temporary facility for the time being. It’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

I reached out to Pismo Beach’s Assistant City Manager about the move and was told the police department made sure all its inventory, including evidence, was safely and securely transported to the temporary location.

The new public safety facility will combine the new fire station and expanded existing police station and is expected to be completed by December 2025.

