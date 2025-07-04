Pismo Beach prepares for 4th of July celebration

By Friday afternoon, Pismo Beach will be packed with people enjoying the holiday near the water and waiting to see the iconic fireworks show.

Perry Thompson said the beach is a special place for him and his wife, which is why they came this weekend.

“This beach is so beautiful and people want to be here so badly,” Thompson said “Just enjoying the beach and this beautiful weather and being near the ocean, right? I don’t think you need anything beyond that.”

With city leaders expecting up to 100,000 people visiting the beach this holiday, roads closer to the pier will be blocked off. Assistant City Manager Mike James said it will be a gradual process on the 4th.

“As we get closer to the latter part of the evening, we will have traffic impacts that go all the way up to the freeway,” James said. “So, again, it really goes back to planning early.”

Penny Rodriguez is a local business owner. while her diner on Price Street has a parking lot, she said she’s noticed a new trend with customers that she’s hoping others will follow.

“I don't even know how to tell you how bad it is,” Rodriguez said. “I think people are walking a lot more. It’s funny because we see no one in my parking lot but everyone’s inside. I think people are just walking and trying to find spots.”

Almost as soon as the fireworks end, Pismo Beach begins preparing for the following year’s event. One takeaway from last year is updating how traffic is managed.

“A lot of it is just having clear traffic control barricades that are going to be up, we’re going to have signage out, we’re going to have a lot of public works folks assisting traffic control and our law enforcement personnel,” James said.

Rodriguez said the holiday weekend leads to not only a boost in business but also longer wait times.

“It’s going to be probably maybe an hour,” she said. “I would tell you people are watching you waiting for their name. They’re serious, they want their breakfast and coffee now.”

if you’re planning on coming to Pismo for the 4th, city leaders say to come early, stay hydrated, be patient, and most importantly — have fun.