Pismo Beach sees huge Independence Day turnout: 'Everybody’s here enjoying it'

Each Fourth of July, thousands drive to Pismo Beach to celebrate the national holiday. This year, attendees said the turnout seemed larger than most.

Jeanne and Jim Chlouver have spent their holiday at Pismo Beach for the past few years.

“This is probably the worst we’ve seen it,” Jim said.

“It’s the most people, but I think it’s great! Jeanne said, “Everybody’s here enjoying it. The cool weather. They’re out of the heat.”

That was definitely the case for Ramina Carlton who came to Pismo to get away from the heat in Paso Robles.

“I love the weather," Carlton said. "It dropped literally 40 degrees as we drove from Paso to here so I can’t complain. As long as we’re cool like this, we’re good."

Carlton’s never celebrated Independence Day in Pismo but says it’s very different from her regular Pismo Beach visits during the year.

“I mean you maybe see three or four families and then walk on the beach, you walk on the pier. This time certain areas are closed off. So they’re just focused on people being on the beach," Carlton said. "So it’s way different."

While she had no complaints about the crowding, she said the parking was problematic.

“I think the only problem was for us — the parking," Carlton said. "We tried to get closer and it just was a madhouse."

Carlton and many others had to park a mile up the road and walk to the beach due to limited parking spots by the pier.

However, she said the rest of the crowding was well-managed.

“I think for so many people, everything is really orderly,” Carlton said, “If we get tired or it gets too overwhelming, we can always head on back home.”