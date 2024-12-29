Pismo Beach visitors enjoy 'gorgeous' weather during the last weekend of 2024

With much of the Central Coast experiencing pleasant weather this weekend, many locals are choosing to spend the small window between Christmas and New Year's enjoying the outdoors.

KSBY went out to Pismo Beach on Saturday morning to talk with visitors about the weather and their holiday break plans.

KJ, a yoga instructor with Community Yoga by the Shore, told KSBY that her outdoor class on Saturday was met with comfortable temperatures.

“The weather is gorgeous. And I know this time of year it can be a little bit colder, but I didn't really need to layer up today," KJ said.

Scott Bogle, an Oceano resident, says he feels fortunate to live in a place that so many people choose as their vacation spot.

“[We] came out because of good weather, and we just enjoy it down here," Bogle said. "No trips. We live right here in the vacation destination, so we just kick back and hang out.”

Before heading outside this week, you can check out the local conditions on KSBY's Microclimate Weather page.