Pismo Preserve releases first Field Guide with the help of a volunteer

A volunteer’s passion for the Pismo Preserve has given this popular nature spot its first field guide.

The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County partnered with volunteer Chris Strodder to create the guide for the Pismo Preserve.

Strodder says this tool will help educate visitors about the 900 acres of land in the preserve.

The guide details the 11 miles of trails within the conservancy and is designed to be portable enough to bring along in a hiking bag or backpack.

Strodder is an author who has spent the last three years as a volunteer for the Pismo Preserve. He said he helps at least three times each week and writing the field guide would help others appreciate the natural beauty within the preserve.

“This beautiful preserve, this gem of the Central Coast, was underserved,” Strodder said. “There was no literature, no books about it and even locals didn’t know about it. The more I explored this, I realized how beautiful it is and how we really need to appreciate what the preserve does.”

The guide will help tourists and locals alike identify local wildlife, find hiking trails and understand the history of the Pismo Preserve.

The Official Field Guide to the Pismo Preserve: Exploring the Wonders of a Central Coast Landmark costs $10 and is available on Amazon.

