Pismo Preserve trail closes ahead of the next rainstorm

On Friday afternoon, the Pismo Preserve trails were busy with people trying to get a hike in before the next rainstorm.

“Normally, we hike on Wednesday and Saturday but we had a break in the rain so we decided to switch our hiking days,” said Andrea Wasko who was hiking with a group of friends.

During intense rains, Pismo Preserve volunteers keep a close eye on the trails to avoid the build-up of mud and deep puddles, often closing the area.

“We don't go on trails that are closed because we don't want to destroy the trails people have put a lot of effort into building,” Wasko said.

In San Luis Obispo, the ranger service supervisor says most of the trails throughout the city are already really saturated and some are closed.

In preparation for more rain, city crews have been working to clear drains and make sure everything is functioning properly on the trails and roads.

Back at the Pismo Preserve, Asher Kleinsmith of Shell Beach wanted to get a run in before the rain.

“I figured I'd get this in while I can before it starts to rain again because it closes down for a little while whenever it rains,” Kleinsmith said.

He's a regular along the trail.

“It still has elevation but it's just really pretty, more than anything, is why I run this one. You can see the ocean the whole way,” Kleinsmith said.

The Land Conservancy’s community engagement director says they will be closing the Pismo Preserve Friday night and will assess the trails on Wednesday to see when they can reopen.

