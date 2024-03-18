Pugs aplenty! Pismo Beach Pug Patrol brings dog owners together for weekly walk

We’ve all heard of book clubs, craft clubs, and even board game clubs, but what about a pug club? The Pismo Beach Pug Patrol gathers weekly Wednesday mornings for a peaceful walk on Pismo Beach with their pugs.

Frankie, Lola, Shilo, and even Robin Williams. They may be the names of actors or singers, but in this case, they’re the names of pugs that make up the Pismo Beach Pug Patrol.

The grassroots group, created by Ted Case, who has since passed, along with Enid Greenfield, one of the group’s leaders to this day, started with just four pugs and their people gathering nearly a decade ago. It’s grown by word of mouth, as well as people stopping them during their weekly walks, wondering why there are so many pugs. The group had 19 last week!

The Pismo Beach Pug Patrol is unique, but what makes it so special for those who participate every week are the dogs, along with the people they meet.

“It's the friendships that we've developed, and what a great way to start the day. You live in this area, you come out here with your dogs, and walk along the ocean,” said Enid Greenfield, an original member of the Pismo Beach Pug Patrol. “Once a week, having this kind of joy in your life with friends is what life is all about.”

“To just have that many of the same breed, and to hear the reactions of people as we walk past and as we greet everybody, is very heartwarming and something that we look forward to every Wednesday,” said Rachel Rodriguez, a member of the Pismo Beach Pug Patrol.

You can follow the Pismo Beach Pug Patrol on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/pismobeachpugs/

If you and your pug need something to do on Wednesday mornings, join them at the Addie St. parking lot at 9:00 a.m.!

Rodriguez also said that most of the pugs in the Pug Patrol are rescues and would encourage those looking for a pet to consider adopting.