Rainy weather does not stop determined travelers from driving during Thanksgiving week

Rain is projected to make its way to the Central Coast this week, but that’s not stopping some holiday travel plans.

“We decided to take the RV out and outrun the rain,” Mark Grady said.

Grady and his wife are making their way south from San Jose to San Diego for Thanksgiving.

“We were considering going up north but then a Bomb Cyclone went through up there,” Grady said. "We decided to go in the other direction."

They stopped along the Central Coast.

“We checked the weather report and it's been changing rapidly over the week and we found that Pismo’s going to be sunny the first two days here,” Grady said.

Others like Mary and Gary Winter have already hit bad weather, traveling from Montana to California.

“We got out of Montana as the snow hit, then went into Spokane and went into Coos Bay and that's when the rain got crazy,” Winter said.

They are being flexible because of the rain.

“We changed one of our days, so we could get down here for the good weather and then we'll leave tomorrow before the rain,” Winter said.

The roads will be packed.

AAA projects a record 71.7 million people will travel by car over Thanksgiving, that’s an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last year.

On the other hand, Christopher Reddy is originally from Massachusetts and is optimistic about his holiday travels.

“The rain will not deter us, we're from Boston. If it's not a blizzard we don't worry about it,” Reddy said.