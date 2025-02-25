Rescue swimmers prepare for the busy summer months ahead in Pismo Beach

When trouble pops up in Pismo Beach waters, the Pismo Beach Fire Department/CAL FIRE is on the call.

“Here in Pismo Beach, we rescue 30-100 people a year and that’s people that are unable to come ashore and would not be able to come ashore," said Fire Battalion Chief Paul Lee.

With the summer beach season approaching, the fire department held a training session with their water rescue team. Rescue swimmers performed a mock save attempt.

“This is a great opportunity for them to practice going through the surf, deep sea rescuing, and honing their skills as the beaches slowly get more crowded as the weather gets nicer,” Lee said.

There’s a lot that can go wrong during rescues, so the rescue swimmers have to stay alert to what's going on around them.

“We’re always reading the water because it’s always moving. That’s why you’ll never see us sitting down on the [jet] ski — always standing so we can control it," explained one of the swimmers.

If you’re planning to spend any time in the ocean, Battalion Chief Lee has some advice.

“Swim in front of a lifeguard. They really are there for your protection," he said. "Things can go wrong in seconds. That’s why we train as often as we do.”

Lee says the summer is their busiest time of the year for rescues.

