RV enthusiasts step back in time during 17th annual Vintage Trailer Rally

Community members enjoyed cooler temperatures on Saturday in Pismo Beach, where the 17th annual Vintage Trailer Rally returned to the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort this weekend.

Attendees were invited to step back in time as they browsed over 300 restored vintage and antique trailers, all dating back to between 1930 and 1979.

Organizers say the annual event is a way for vintage lovers and RV enthusiasts to celebrate the timeless craftsmanship of the 20th century and to come together over a shared interest.

"The airstream community and the whole trailer community thing is, we're an extended family. If you see a vintage trailer, and you've got a vintage trailer and you're going down the highway, you'll blink your lights at them, you'll wave, thumbs up, something. You'll let them know, 'Hey, I'm one of you,'" Mike Merkt, a visitor from Carlsbad, told KSBY.

Saturday's Vintage Trailer Rally was part of the RV resort's Vintage Week, which is celebrating the charm of the past with several activities throughout this weekend.

You can find more information on the events by visiting Pismo Coast Village RV Resort's Facebook page.