Sensory-friendly Easter egg hunt for kids with special needs connects families

Saturday's springtime weather was welcomed by community members getting a head start on the Easter celebrations this weekend.

At Spyglass Park in Pismo Beach on Saturday morning, the Banta family partnered with the Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County organization to host the annual Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt.

The free event invited children with special needs and their families to enjoy a sensory-friendly egg hunt, carnival games, activities, and food.

Kids got the chance to search for the thousands of colorful plastic eggs on the ground, and 100 eggs were tied to helium balloons so that kids in wheelchairs could grab the strings and pull the eggs into their laps.

Jacqui Banta, the Chief Operating Officer of Children's Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County, told KSBY that the event is a great way for families to connect every year.

“We get to see each other, not as much as we like, but once a year to connect and remind each other that we belong in this community just as much as anyone else. It's a sensory-friendly environment,” Banta said.

Organizers say they aimed to make the annual egg hunt a place where everyone fit in.