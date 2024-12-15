'Snowflakes by the Sea' turns Pismo Beach into a canvas Saturday afternoon

In Pismo Beach, the sand became a canvas for holiday-themed art during the city's "Snowflakes by the Sea" event on Saturday afternoon.

City officials invited families to bring a paper snowflake cutout to the Pismo Beach Pier.

Expert artists then turned those paper designs into stunning art on the sand.

The event was free and open to all ages.

“That's the one thing I love the most. If I'm an artist in a studio, I'm indoors, probably on my own," Avery Kintner, an event coordinator, told KSBY. "Up here, I'm in nature, fresh air, sounds, the ocean, and it's very meditative.”

