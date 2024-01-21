Watch Now
Surfers set to compete at the Pismo Beach Pier for the 2024 SLO CAL Open

Andrew Nichols/World Surf League
Pismo Beach, UNITED STATES – January 23: Luke Wyler of USA surfs in Heat 1 of Round of 48 of the SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach Pro Junior on January 23, 2023 in Pismo Beach, United States. (Photo by Andrew Nichols/World Surf League)
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 21, 2024
North American surfers are set to compete at the Pismo Beach Pier for the 2024 SLO CAL Open.

The World Surf League North America Qualifying Series and Pro Junior contenders will kick off the professional surf contest on Monday, Jan. 22.

The competition is presented by Surfing For Hope.

Event organizers will convene at 7 a.m. Monday to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. start to the competition.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will run through Sunday, Jan. 28. Once called on, the event will broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.

