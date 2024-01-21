Surfers set to compete at the Pismo Beach Pier for the 2024 SLO CAL Open

North American surfers are set to compete at the Pismo Beach Pier for the 2024 SLO CAL Open.

The World Surf League North America Qualifying Series and Pro Junior contenders will kick off the professional surf contest on Monday, Jan. 22.

The competition is presented by Surfing For Hope.

Event organizers will convene at 7 a.m. Monday to determine a possible 7:30 a.m. start to the competition.

The SLO CAL Open Pismo Beach will run through Sunday, Jan. 28. Once called on, the event will broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.