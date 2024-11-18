Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic in Pismo Beach wraps up Sunday

On Sunday, community members flocked to Pismo Beach to see surfers compete in the Surfing for Hope Longboard Classic finals.

Surfers from the World Surf League's North America division kicked off the competition on Friday during the event's Opening Day.

Throughout the weekend, competitors vied for their qualification in the upcoming SLO Cal Open Morro Bay.

The Longboard Classic was sponsored by Surfing for Hope— a non-profit organization serving local cancer patients by "[easing] the difficulty of cancer through the healing powers of surfing and the ocean life," according to its website.

In recognition of the sponsor, the event also included a heat where cancer survivors competed on the waves.

“[I] came up from Dana Point. This is my second or third trip up, and it's cool to see such a big, wide-open expanse of beach and stuff," Bucky Barry, a surfer and commentator for the competition, told KSBY. "[It's] cool to get in the cold, frigid water, feel a little adrenaline rush just from that. It's always cool to see the Central Coast.”

Winners from Sunday's finals will head to the SLO Cal Open Morro Bay, which lasts from Dec. 5 through Dec. 8.