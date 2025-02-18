'The Voice' runner-up returns to Central Coast, performs at local event

A Central Coast native who made it to one of the biggest stages in music entertainment television — and nearly won — returned to the place where it all started.

Bodie Kuljian, who finished as runner-up on NBC's hit reality television show "The Voice," led a praise-and-worship concert at Coastal Christian School in Pismo Beach.

"It's really special coming back to a place I have so many memories," Kuljian said, who brought his wife and three kids. "... It's really special coming back and showing [family] my old neck of the woods and being back for such a special thing like this, a time of ministry and worship. It means a lot."

Kuljian, who goes by just "bodie" — yes, with a lowercase "b" — graduated from San Luis Obispo High School.

He said he'll be announcing his second headlining tour "in a couple of days."

Kuljian finished as runner-up on "The Voice" just two years ago during Season 22. Bryce Leatherwood won first place. Kuljian told KSBY he didn't think he'd even make the show.

"It was an awesome opportunity — kind of a no-brainer — to come back to this amazing place," he said. "I miss the Central Coast, but also the opportunity to be able to minister and come back and hang out with old friends."