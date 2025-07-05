Thousands of visitors, locals gather in Pismo Beach for annual fireworks show

Thousands of people enjoyed the Fourth of July holiday in Pismo Beach.

The beach was packed throughout the day, with towels, chairs and umbrellas filling the areas near both sides of the Pismo Pier.

KSBY News spoke with some of the visitors to find out what brought them to the Central Coast this year.

“It was like 101 over there right now,” said Amanda Lee, visiting from Porterville. “It's nice, the fresh air.”

“The weather's perfect and the fireworks are just the best in California,” said Peggy Lee from Fresno.

Scorching heat in the Central Valley brought some people to the coast this holiday weekend.

Lee said she stays near the Oceano Dunes every year.

“Every Fourth of July we come out, we rent a beach house,” Lee said. “We go out [and] stay out at the dunes. It's a family tradition.”

Others agree.

“We've been getting together for Fourth of July forever, as we always try to pick places by the beach,” said Christi Pochop of Hollister. “But we're staying in a condo, so it's really nice to come down here, see all the vendors and everything, so we get to watch the fireworks up above and not be in the room with a crowd of people.”

Kayla Rodriguez from Lemoore says she’s been coming to see fireworks in Pismo Beach with her family for the last few years.

“Just like to spend Fourth of July here with my family,” Rodriguez said. “And I just like to chill on the beach and stuff and watch the fireworks.”

City officials estimated up to 100,000 people would visit the Pismo beach for the holiday.