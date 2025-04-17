Tourists flock to Pismo Beach for spring break: 'Busier than we expected'

Pismo Beach is packed with tourists — even the recent grey skies are not keeping people away. And local business owners say the tourists bring in a lot of business around this time of year.

Mike Shaheen opened Pedal Up, an electric bike rental shop in Pismo, last year, with his wife, Cynthia.

They say that business is beginning to pick up again.

"It's kind of hit or miss during the off-season," said Shaheen. "It's definitely been slower but the last couple of days have been extremely busy; we're happy about that."

One of the main reasons for the increased business is that many tourists are making a trip to the Central Coast for spring break.

And despite concerns over tariffs and inflation, it didn’t seem to be impacting travelers or businesses.

"Today we just did a day trip for spring break," said the Booth family, who are visiting from Bakersfield.

"I think a lot of people are coming out to go on a little trip because it's spring break, why wouldn't you want to go?" said Addison Garcia, who is on spring break from her school in Visalia.

"The kids are on spring break, so we thought we'd come out and enjoy it a little bit," said Alex Geiger, who is visiting with his family from Bakersfield.

The majority of the tourists who spoke with KSBY were visiting from the valley, mostly Bakersfield and Fresno.

"It was a lot busier than we expected with the colder weather; we thought it would run some people off, but it was fun, though," said the Booth family.

For the Shaheens at Pedal Up, they say the cooler temperatures didn't deter people at all, and all of their customers were in good spirits when they came back.

"The one thing we really like about our business is that it puts a smile on people's faces. They have a great time, they come back, they're so happy and so relaxed and they've had a great time," said Shaheen.