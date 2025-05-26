Veterans honored at Memorial Day gathering on Pismo Beach Pier

On Memorial Day, people gathered on the pier in Pismo Beach to honor fallen U.S. service members.

"It's a time that allows for us to sit in quiet remembrance of those we served alongside of, and to honor them and pay tribute to their sacrifice to our great nation," said Morgan Boyd, a U.S. Army veteran who grew up in Arroyo Grande.

Boyd was an honored speaker at the event.

"It's great to see the community show up, to spend time to recognize the fallen and those that have given so much and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country," Boyd said.

"We have our constitutional rights, we have our freedoms, and it didn't come for free, you know. Many have sacrificed and made that ultimate sacrifice for that freedom," said Allan Darrow.

He is a veteran and recently retired from the Pismo Beach Police Department.

"I was one of the officers out here in uniform attending, and now I had the opportunity as a civilian to be out here, and it's neat to see it from a different perspective," Darrow said.

"Salute to the warriors that are still currently serving today, especially those overseas," he added.